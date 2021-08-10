Wildfires rage across the world as U.N. releases damning climate change report

Eve Hartley
·Producer, Reporter
·4 min read

Fires broke out across Greece last week during the country’s worst heat wave in three decades, affecting the island east of the capital of Athens, which was also struck. The devastation comes as neighboring Turkey suffers its worst ever wildfire season, with its latest reported death toll from the blazes at eight.

In Italy, firefighters battled wildfires in many regions, including Abruzzo, Sardinia and Sicily. On Monday, officials warned of increased risks of wildfires across the country due to a predicted upcoming heat wave this week. Massive fires have also been burning in Siberia, in Russia, for weeks.

In the U.S., the ongoing Dixie Fire has become California’s second-largest wildfire in history. More than a thousand structures have been destroyed in the blaze, which continues to threaten homes and businesses as it rages.

There are 108 large fires burning across the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and together they have burned more than 2.4 million acres in 15 states. Twelve of them are located in California, where residents are now on the way to seeing the worst fire season in the state’s history.

Many of the fires have been fueled by bone-dry gusty weather, which could become more extreme in years to come due to global warming, scientists say.

Under a cloud of smoke, a volunteer, with hands on hips, watches firefighters use a water hose near the burning blaze of a forest fire.
A volunteer watches firefighters use a water hose to extinguish the burning blaze of a forest fire in the village of Glatsona on Evia island, Greece, on Monday. (Getty Images)

The widespread devastation comes as a damning report was released by the U.N. on Monday. The landmark study by climate researchers warned of the “unprecedented” ways human activity is changing the Earth’s climate.

The report, the sixth from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change since 1988, took eight years to conduct and publish. It represents the fullest knowledge of how the earth’s climate has changed and how that change will continue.

One of the lead authors of the report, Richard Allan, a professor of climate science at the University of Reading, told Yahoo News that wildfires and other extreme weather events could become more intense if global warming is not tackled effectively.

“These events are caused by the weather, the weather generates heat waves, heavy rain, and associated flooding or wildfire weather conditions,” Allan explained. “But when these ingredients come together in a warmer world, they will be more intense or more severe than they would otherwise be.”

“It’s not really a matter of there’ll be more [extreme weather] events,” Allan said. “It's just the events that we do see will be more severe.”

“The most extreme events we see today will be kind of elevated to unprecedented events in the future,” Allan added.

Climate experts say that if the Earth continues to heat up at the current rate, life could be devastating for many communities.

A man wearing an wearing an orange vest stands below a hazy sky amid an expanse of fire-destroyed rubble.
Ken Donnell looks at what is left of his business, Donnell’s MusicLand, after it was destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville, Calif. (Reuters)

The U.N. report assesses different pathways and scenarios for the future. If the world follows the scenario of very low greenhouse gas emissions, it’s plausible to avoid warming of greater than 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures, according to the assessment.

But if that scenario, which involves very drastic rapid and sustained cuts in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases enforced by governments and businesses, is not followed, the world could be heading toward being 3 degrees Celsius warmer by 2100, it argues.

In all cases, extreme events that cause flooding, wildfires and droughts are likely to become more intense.

“We’re able to live with the current warming but as is evident by extremes all over the world ... recent wildfires in the USA, in southern Europe, the extreme rainfall and flooding we've seen across parts of Europe and China ... we’re living with this already and it’s killing people, it’s causing damage,” Allan explained.

A burned and empty refrigerator sits amid fire-strewn rubble
A burned and empty refrigerator sits amid rubble on Sunday near Greenville, Calif. (Getty Images)

“It’s obviously not ideal that we have to adapt to these changes in a 1.5 degrees C warmer or 2 degrees C warmer world,” Allan said, “[but] inevitably there’ll be aspects that we’ll have to adapt to change the way we live so that we become less vulnerable.”

The report was described as “a code red for humanity” by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres. Allan said that he wouldn’t use those specific words to describe the paper, but that it does show a “stark warning” for humans.

“Without rapid, strong and sustained cuts in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, we’re heading into a world where it will be not pleasant for many, particularly the vulnerable, to live. ... So in that sense, it is a stark warning; it is a dire prediction,” Allan said.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In photos: Fires rage across the world as new report warns of escalating climate change

    As a new report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned Monday of the "unequivocal" connection between human-caused global warming and extreme weather and climate events, massive wildfires burned across the world.Why it matters: There appears to be no end in sight. Wildfires are currently devastating large swaths of the U.S., Canada, Russia, and the Mediterranean, and the wildfire season is far from over. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Scientists have finally added world politics to their climate models

    The world's climate scientists have laid out five scenarios for global temperature rise. The doomsday path has been dubbed "Trump World."

  • Climate Change Report Projects Significant Consequences for Food Supply

    The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts what will happen to farming, fishing, and livestock with slight increases in global temperatures.

  • UN's IPCC report on climate change sounds 'code red' for planet

    A major UN scientific report has concluded that human activity is changing the climate at an unprecedented rate. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is stern and blunt in its conclusions: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans, and land,” it says. The IPCC — a grouping of scientists whose findings are endorsed by the world's governments — warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts, and flooding and a key temperature limit being broken inside the next decade.

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • Senate approves Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill with funds for California

    The Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill includes funding for water programs in the West and money to help combat wildfires.

  • UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war if no successful talks

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday of “a full-scale civil war” if the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties don’t hold a successful dialogue on all issues ranging from the current COVID-19 outbreak to the root causes of the country’s crisis. Christine Schraner Burgener told a news conference that clashes between the military and local defense forces are continuing, people are frightened and suffering, there is no freedom of speech, the World Bank predicts an 18% drop in GDP this year and the International Labor Organization estimates 2.2 million jobs have been lost since January. On top of that, she said, Myanmar is currently facing “a severe COVID-19 third wave” with more than 333,000 reported cases, including 3,611 new cases on Monday.

  • ‘Pig,’ ‘Red Rocket,’ ‘Pleasure’ in Deauville Festival Competition Lineup

    The Deauville American Film Festival has unveiled the competition lineup of its 2021 edition, which includes Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket” and Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig.” Under the leadership of artistic director Bruno Barde, the festival’s competition will also showcase Pascual Sisto’s John and the Hole,” David Bruckner’s “The Night House,” Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou,” Josef Kubota […]

  • Nine Perfect Strangers Review: Hulu's Spa Retreat Is a Campy, Confused Mess

    It’s always amusing when two TV shows pop up at the same time with the same basic concept… but the differences can also be instructive. After The White Lotus premiered just last month on HBO, now Hulu’s new drama Nine Perfect Strangers also follows a crew of mismatched strangers as they get more than they […]

  • A Bistro Table Will Make the Most of Small Spaces

    There’s no shortage of handmade and vintage bistro tables (or anything for that matter) from Etsy’s sprawling marketplace, but this sturdy oak option in a unique octagonal design with a sculptural twisted base is a real find. This highly reviewed bistro table from Target is a versatile option that one reviewer called “easy to put together, sturdy, and stylish.” Get it now! This handmade wood piece by Brooklyn design brand Lichen draws inspiration from postmodern elements.

  • Jeffrey Epstein victims' fund pays more than $121 million, as claims process ends

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A fund to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses has completed the payout process, giving more than $121 million to about 138 people, the fund's administrator said on Monday. About 225 claimants had sought restitution from the Epstein Victims' Compensation Fund, more than twice the 100 expected when the fund opened in June 2020. Jordana Feldman, the fund's administrator, in a statement said claimants "had an opportunity to be heard in a safe space, to share the intimate, personal, often harrowing accounts of what they endured and how it has affected them."

  • Major U.N. climate report warns of "extreme" and "unprecedented" impacts

    U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report a "code red for humanity." But experts say there is still time to change course.

  • Mitch McConnell joins the bipartisan Senate gang voting for Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    McConnell joined other Senate Republicans in approving Biden's infrastructure bill, but he won't support a $3.5 trillion Democratic spending plan.

  • Have your say: Should universities reduce their fees for continuing with online classes?

    Hundreds of thousands of students are receiving their A-level results on Tuesday.

  • Pentagon to mandate vaccination for service members; CDC advises against travel to France, Israel: Today's COVID-19 updates

    Children's hospitals are starting to fill up as schools get ready to allow students back into the classroom this fall. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Andrew Cuomo Resigns as New York Governor After Sexual Harassment Investigation

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign from office after state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women. He will step down within the next two weeks, ending a decade leading the Empire State. Cuomo promised to oversee a “seamless” transition and noted that New York faces challenges as […]

  • How does climate change affect Black people?

    On Monday, #ActOnClimate, #ClimateEmergency, and #ClimateCrisis were all simultaneously trending on Twitter in response to a harrowing report released by […] The post How does climate change affect Black people? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. Senate passes bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden, a bipartisan victory that could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. Immediately after that vote concluded, Senators pushed ahead with a follow-up $3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without Republican votes. Polls show that the drive to upgrade America's infrastructure, hammered out over months by a bipartisan group of senators over months of negotiations, is broadly popular with the public.

  • Florida school officials could lose salaries over mask mandates

    The Florida State Board of Education could withhold the salaries of public school officials who defy Gov. Ron DeSantis's executive order prohibiting mask mandates, his office said Monday.

  • Pritzker signs more than 80 bills into law

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 80 bills Friday.