Wildfires rage for another day in California
Labor Day brought no rest to the many firefighters battling to contain massive wildfires throughout California.
Here are the latest updates on the Bridge Fire burning in Placer County for Monday morning.
While Hurricane Larry should miss the U.S., forecasters say, much of the East Coast could feel its wrath by midweek with 'life-threatening surf.'
Officials said they have received 15 calls of marauding bears over the last week.
The morning after one of the most intense tornadoes recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried. The clouds were intense and swift, then there was a sound like a freight train, Marianne recalled.
The U.S. and Atlantic Canada could see 'life-threatening' conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry. It has the potential to trek south of Newfoundland as a Category 1 hurricane or intense post-tropical storm.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday three miles from Ukiah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The North Platte River in southern Wyoming has been so low in places lately that a toddler could easily wade across and thick mats of olive-green algae grow in the lazy current. Neither scene resembles the proper picture of a renowned trout fishing destination, one where anglers glide downstream in drift boats, flinging fly lures in hope of landing big brown and rainbow trout in the shadow of the Medicine Bow Mountains. Blistering heat waves and extended drought have raised water temperatures and imperiled fish species in several states.
While early Monday morning featured severe weather in parts of southern Ontario, the higher risk for storms will come Tuesday -- accompanied by the chance of rotating storms and a tornado threat in parts of the region.
U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of the trails and recreation area near where a family was found dead through Sept. 26.
A week after the storm hit, thousands of residents face a continuing catastrophe amid faltering federal government assistance Gayle Robinson holds family photo albums outside her mother’s destroyed home in Mount Airy, Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. ‘It’s like someone threw a grenade into the house,’ Robinson says. Photograph: Supplied As they sifted through the wreckage of their childhood home in Mount Airy, members of the Robinson family were hunting for memories. They came in the for
NEW YORK — The sun beat down on homeowners along 153rd Street in Queens as they hauled waterlogged bags of rubbish out to the curb and placed them alongside heaps of splintered tables, stained mattresses and other vestiges of their lives before the flood. It was less than 48 hours after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through New York City, bringing rushing water that had risen to over 6 feet, engulfing basements and sluicing through upper floors. Neighbors on the block in Flushing — a stret
Welcome to fall, Chicago — meteorologically speaking. Weather forecasters consider fall to begin Sept. 1 and end Nov. 30. Dividing the four seasons into three-month increments gives the experts consistent dates to track temperature and precipitation. Here are the biggest weather stories of our summer: Temperature: It was hot — tied for the eighth-warmest summer on record in Chicago. The ...
A growing number of people have found that the rapidly declining state of the planet is impacting their mental health.
California Highway Patrol officers began taking down roadblocks on State Route 50 at Stateline, Nevada, KCRA-TV reported. Members of the National Guard who had helped on the fire had left the area. The threat from the Caldor Fire hasn't entirely vanished but downgrading to a warning meant those who wish could return to their homes in what had been a smoke-choked ghost town instead of a thriving Labor Day getaway location.
Crews are making progress on the Caldor Fire/ Here's an update for Monday morning.
The fire started Sunday afternoon along a trail near the north fork of the American River.
Hurricane Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana still lacked power a week after the storm made landfall. Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kph). The latest death toll there rose to at least 13 people on Sunday.
On August 22, visitors and staff at the Amneville Zoo watched the surprise birth of two African lion cubs.Helios the 17-year-old male and Isis, the 12-year-old female already gave birth in 2013, but the zoo did not expect a new litter given the advanced age of the male.The babies, a male and a female, and their mother were moved to a building out of sight and away from Helios until the end of their weaning.The number of African lions have declined from 100,000 in 1970 to 35,000 in 2021 in Africa, threatened by hunting and the reduction of their natural habitat.The public will be able to choose the names of the new-borns in the coming days on social media.
The Labor Day holiday forecast calls for Sunday’s storms to clear out by Monday morning — only to return in the afternoon.