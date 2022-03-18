Wildfires scorch West Texas, prompting evacuations

·1 min read

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in West Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Dallas.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles (162 square kilometers), according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

In the small town of Ranger — about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Eastland — a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday, Dallas TV station WFAA reported.

"We had everything ready throughout the county,” Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said. “But when we have the winds like there was ... and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you’re going to get.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sarasota Police share video of a tornado hitting part of the city

    The National Weather Service said a tornado hit part of Sarasota Wednesday as strong thunderstorms moved across the area.

  • Alligator snaps up 50-pound dog walking along lake on college campus in Florida

    The dog’s owner was not hurt.

  • Snowfall forecast for incoming storm

    The NWS in Boulder issued winter storm warnings for the suburbs and foothills in the western Denver metro area, the foothills west of Colorado Springs, and the Palmer Divide.

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan; tsunami advisory issued

    A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

  • A North Carolinian is the U.S. watchman for rising seas. And he’s worried.

    A scientist who grew up in Raleigh and attended NC State University is NOAAs’ leading expert on how fast and how far sea levels will rise.

  • Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Colorado

    Heavy snow fell on parts of Colorado as a winter storm swept through the region on March 16 and 17.

  • Does Charging an EV Cost More Than Filling Up Your Gas Tank Today?

    As gas prices hit record highs across the U.S. -- with the GasBuddy app showing prices of $5.15, on the low end, in places like Bakersfield, California -- drivers with electric vehicles may be feeling...

  • 7.3 earthquake strikes near Namie, Japan

    A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was reported 41 miles from Namie, Japan. The epicenter was further than 100 miles from any city.

  • Video shows scary effects of mag-7.3 earthquake

    A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was felt in regions of Japan, including Tokyo, on March 16.

  • Wolverine captured, collared in 'once-in-a-lifetime experience' for Utah researchers

    "This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

  • Pheromone traps turn murder hornets into murdered hornets

    It was the height of the pandemic when we got hit with a major plot twist. Asian giant hornets, commonly referred to as murder hornets, had made their way to the United States. It’s a plotline which didn’t really pay off, fortunately. The giant hornets, known by their scientific name Vespa mandarinia, haven’t really grabbed a foothold, at least not yet, but studies suggest they could spread across western North America, and they’re already a considerable challenge in other parts of the world. As

  • Quaise Energy thinks it found a way to supply virtually unlimited energy

    A geothermal company wants to drill deep into the Earth and siphon virtually unlimited energy from the planet. The company, Quaise Energy, says that using the energy stored deep below the Earth’s crust is a possible solution to our desperate need for cleaner energy. The firm plans to dig 20 kilometers beneath the surface to … The post Quaise Energy thinks it found a way to supply virtually unlimited energy appeared first on BGR.

  • Big new California reservoir on track for $2.2B federal loan

    A long-delayed plan to build a giant reservoir in Northern California to help withstand the U.S. West’s notorious droughts got a huge financial boost on Thursday when the federal government signaled its intent to loan the project nearly $2.2 billion — about half of the cost to design, plan and build it. The project still must clear some regulatory processes before construction, including an environmental review in which the project is facing fierce resistance.

  • Will owning an electric vehicle save you money?

    High gas prices are spurring more drivers to think about switching to EVs. Will an electric car actually save you money? Here are factors to consider.

  • Tired of waiting for driverless vehicles? Head to a farm

    For years Americans have been told autonomous technology was improving and that driverless vehicles were just around the corner. Finally they’re here, but to catch a glimpse of them, you'll need to go to a farm rather than look along city streets. Beginning this fall, green 14-ton tractors that can plow day or night with no one sitting in the cab, or even watching nearby, will come off the John Deere factory assembly line in Waterloo, Iowa, harkening the age of autonomous farming.

  • Man pleads guilty to taking 2 baby bears from their den

    A Northern California man who admitted to taking two bear cubs from their den and notified officials after he was unable to care for them pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited species, wildlife officials said. Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, and a co-worker who has not been identified and cooperated with authorities took the month-old bears from their den in a tree that had fallen across a forest road, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday. Setzer contacted wildlife officers on March 9, 2019, and told them he had found the baby bears along Highway 263 north of Yreka in Siskiyou County, the department said.

  • Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Japan

    Officials with the National Weather Service in Seattle said that a tsunami is not expected for Washington after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on Wednesday.

  • Deep-Sea Octopuses Are Making Shelters Out Of Human Trash

    Researchers set out analyze the creative ways that octopuses use garbage in the ocean.

  • Contaminated Columbia River island added to Superfund list

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday added Bradford Island and surrounding waters of the Columbia River to its Superfund list of toxic waste sites, beginning the process for the eventual cleanup of the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates nearby Bonneville Dam, for years dumped toxic waste on the island, located 40 miles (63 kilometers) east of Portland, Oregon, and into a portion of the river. The uninhabited Bradford Island is part of the federal Bonneville Dam complex on the Columbia River, which divides Washington and Oregon.

  • 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding

    On Wednesday, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no longer a tsunami threat.