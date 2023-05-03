New wildflower meadow created to boost nature habitats

Hundreds of wildflowers have been planted in Worcester in a bid to enhance the natural habitat.

The project saw 2.6kg (5.73lbs) seeds sowed by hand over an area the size of two and a half tennis courts at the University of Worcester's St John's Campus.

It is hoped the meadow will help tackle the biodiversity crisis, the university said.

The first flowers will start to bloom next year.

The meadow has been planted with with a mixture of 28 wildflowers, including betony, lady's bedstraw, field scabious, and musk mallow, as well as five grasses, including crested dog's-tail and small cat's-tail.

The resulting plants will be cut to a height of around 8cm throughout this year to encourage the sown species to establish.

"The UK is now one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and in turn this reduces our ability to combat climate change," said principal lecturer in ecology and environmental management, Dr Duncan Westbury.

"According to the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI), 53% of native plants now have smaller ranges than they did in the 1950s. Worryingly non-native plants now outnumber native species."

The project was funded with part of a grant from the Natural Networks Programme.

In recent years there have also been schemes to introduce bee hotels, bird and bat boxes, and hedgehog boxes at the university.

