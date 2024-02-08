Wildlife center rescues owl found on truck outside of Pennsylvania business

A wildlife rehabilitation center rescued an owl that was spotted on a delivery truck outside of a Pennsylvania business.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster said that a jewelry business nearby called to say their neighbor, a mattress store, had a “very interesting windshield ornament” on their delivery truck. The caller said she knew something was wrong because the owl was out in daylight.

A volunteer from the wildlife center arrived and carefully placed the owl in a box to transport.

The wildlife center said the juvenile Great Horned Owl was severely dehydrated, thin and weak. It also had a left-wing injury and an upper respiratory infection. They said the owl is responding well to treatment in an incubator and is slowly getting stronger.

“We are hopeful for a full recovery as this will be a long rehabilitation. Many thanks to Mona, for call for help, as this owl was definitely vulnerable to diurnal predators,” the wildlife center said in a Facebook post.

