Wildlife centre in urgent search for new home

A wildlife rescue centre in Devon has launched an urgent search for a new base as its current building lease comes to an end.

Elm Wildlife Rescue, in Newton Abbot, cares for animals including hedgehogs and weasels.

Opened five years ago by Rick Parker and his family, they fear having to close if they cannot buy a new site.

"We feel responsible for the wildlife we are not going to be able to help," Mr Parker said.

"It's been a huge burden on us as a family.

"We've put so much time and effort into it and it becomes a massive part of your life.

"I don't quite know how we are going to go forward if we have to close."

Centre owner Rick Parker is searching for a new base

Mr Parker added: "I'm absolutely beside myself. I can't imagine there not being this place to take these animals."

The charity mainly looks after hedgehogs but also takes other animals including foxes and weasels.

Mr Parker said if new premises cannot be found by the end of August, they would rehabilitate and release animals presently in their care, before closing down.

In the meantime, they are keen to hear from anyone with land to sell to provide a permanent base.

