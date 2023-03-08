Wildlife crimes action taken against Angus Glens estate

Police evidence of wildlife crime has led to the restriction of licences on Millden Estate in the Angus Glens for three years, NatureScot has said.

Three shot buzzards were found on the estate in 2019 and incidents relating to trapping offences were also recorded.

General licences allow landowners or land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds.

NatureScot said the estate could still apply for individual licences.

However, it said that these would be subject to enhanced record-keeping and reporting requirements and would be closely monitored.

Millden Estate has been approached for comment on the decision.

'Proportionate response'

Donald Fraser, NatureScot's head of wildlife management, said the sanction was a "proportionate response" to protect wild birds in the area.

He said: "The discovery of three shot buzzards on Millden Estate, two of which were found within a bag at an estate house, as well as trapping offences and ongoing concerns relating to general licence compliance, have resulted in the suspension of the use of general licences on this property for three years until March 2026.

"We will continue to work closely with Police Scotland and consider information they provide on cases which may warrant restricting general licences."

There are currently four other similar restrictions in place in Scotland.

These are on Moy Estate in Highland, Invercauld Estate in the Cairngorms National Park, Lochan Estate in Perthshire, and Leadhills Estate in South Lanarkshire.