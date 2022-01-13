Wildlife director accused of poaching big game in Washington, prosecutors say

A wildlife director has been accused of poaching big game in Washington, multiple news outlets reported.

Brock Hoenes, director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in the north central region, was charged with second-degree unlawful hunting of big game, KREM reported. He also faces a violation for hunting big game in a closed season or closed area.

The state wildlife agency is tasked with “preserving, protecting and perpetuating” the wildlife, fish and ecosystems across the state.

Ferry County prosecutors filed the unlawful hunting charge on Dec. 20, The Spokesman-Review reported. Animal and environmental advocacy groups shared the court documents with news outlets.

“I self-reported the incident immediately after I realized I made the mistake and cooperated fully during the investigation,” Hoenes told The Spokesman-Review. “Due to the active judicial process underway, I can’t comment further at this time.”

A spokesperson for the wildlife agency declined to comment when asked by the Spokesman-Review. McClatchy News has also reached out for further details.

The incident happened around Nov. 13, according to court documents, The Associated Press reported. But the type of the animal involved wasn’t mentioned in the court documents.

He could face one year in prison or a $5,000 fine, if convicted.

Hoenes became the wildlife’s regional director in August and has worked with the department since 2008.

He also worked for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish where he researched mule deer, bighorn sheep, elk, cougars, black bears and pronghorn.

