Wildlife and environmental groups sue FAA over debris from SpaceX Starship explosion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle and reopening orders after a series of price cuts by rival Tesla Inc, the second time it has reduced prices this year. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it is also increasing the range for standard-range battery models as it increases production in the second half of the year. Ford said it is cutting most Mach-E prices by $3,000 or $4,000 depending on the version or by as much as 7.8%.