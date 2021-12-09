Wildlife experts urging hunters to stop using lead ammo
Though cheap, lead ammunition can have severe impacts on local wildlife during hunting season. Sarah Gisriel has the details.
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reportedly would "strongly consider" waiving his no-trade clause for three teams.
The Duchess of Cambridge had her biggest supporters cheering her on as she hosted her first carol concert
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday,
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's latest magazine shoot has fans doing a double take.
When Billy the lurcher developed a severe-looking limp, his humans rushed him to the vet — only to make a shockingly sweet discovery.
The Big Aristotle plans to outbid the field in the charity fundraising event this week.
Two teen girls were playing outside when they noticed the nearly-naked child on the ground, officials said.
Hoda Kotb cohosts the 'Today' show fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. 'Today' fans are asking 'Where is Hoda?' after not seeing her on the NBC show for a week.
Definitely not an everyday thing.
Derick Dillard, who is married to Josh’s sister Jill Duggar, attended several days of his brother-in-law’s trial
Opening statements took place on Wednesday in a Minneapolis court, where Potter is charged with manslaughter for the shooting of Daunte Wright.
Skilyr Hicks, who at age 14 impressed the judges of America’s Got Talent with her performance of an original song and poignant story of losing her father, died Monday in Liberty, South Carolina. She was 23. Her death was confirmed by her younger sister Breelyn Hicks in a Facebook post this morning. Earlier, TMZ reported […]
'The Voice' coach and country music singer Blake Shelton announced big news on Instagram. Read what Blake said and how fans reacted, including Jimmy Fallon.
The U.S. Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products worth $261 million from two Iranian ships in the Arabian Sea in three separate instances since 2019, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.The Navy seized the weapons in November 2019 and August 2020 during what is called routine operations in the sea. The arms shipments were headed to Iran-backed...
(Bloomberg) -- A powerful storm swirling in the Pacific Ocean is poised to bring much-needed rain and snow this weekend to drought-stricken California. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersUp to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Neva
A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson, 69, still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.
Players continue to challenge Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot to fights, he keeps answering
The 57-year-old model is kicking back!
On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez took to her Instagram stories to share two new photos. The media personality posed alongside her son, Nikko Gonzalez in a black blazer dress.
Major US retailers have said they have seen cases of organized retail crime climb in the past few months.