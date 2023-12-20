Wildlife officials warn of large, invasive blue crab species moving into Georgia

Georgia wildlife officials are warning of an invasive species of crab that is now appearing in the state.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says there have been sightings of the large, non-native Blue land crab along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Those areas are well north of where they usually live.

“While we are uncertain about the potential ecological and economic risks these crabs pose, we are currently concerned about damage caused by their extensive burrowing,” said Jim Page, Georgia Wildlife Resources Division Aquatic Nuisance Species Program manager. “As a new non-native species in our state, we need more information about these crabs and are asking for the public’s help.”

The crabs have one bigger claw than the other and are not always blue in color.

“Adult males more often have the blue coloring, but females can be white or gray, and when younger, their colors can be even more varied,” DNR said in a news release.

DNR said the crabs burrow deep into the ground and are usually seen after heavy rain forces them out.

