What about the wildlife once Hinkley Lake is drained? The Metroparks plan
On Monday, the Cleveland Metroparks will begin to drain Hinkley Lake, but what will happen to the animals and fish? The Metroparks made plans.
The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
Music's biggest stars made sure that the fashions were as fun as ever.
When was the last time you washed your towel? The post Here’s how often you should wash your towels, according to a cleaning expert appeared first on In The Know.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
Unity announced a new fee structure today, and developers are none too happy. “We are introducing a Unity Runtime Fee that is based upon each time a qualifying game is downloaded by an end user,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the change.
Model Megan Milan filmed herself in tears after a NYFW makeup artist applied foundation that was several shades too light to her face.
Did influencers ruin New York Fashion Week?
Elon Musk's other companies will benefit from Tesla's supercomputer prowess, analyst Adam Jonas said.
In a Disrupt Stage session called “Making Sustainability a Core Value at Apple,” we’ll talk with the former EPA administrator about how Apple plans to hit that end-of-decade target. You don’t get to be the world’s most valuable company by sitting on your tech laurels, and Jackson has spent the past decade making sustainability the sun to Apple’s orbit.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Apple officially unveiled iOS 17 at its 'Wonderlust' iPhone event. Here's what it can do:
Storm Daniel pounded the North African country Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. But the major destruction would come hours later, when two dams located on the Wadi Derna river burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was seen in the port city of Derna, which is home to 90,000 people.
Kait Montalvan is a lifestyle and beauty TikToker, but her “get ready with me” videos aren’t standard fare. Montalvan is one of a growing cohort of TikTokers who are using these daily mini vlogs to practice speaking Spanish. What happened was that she started going to school, and no longer spent all day under the care of her Spanish-speaking grandmother.
A former stripper herself, rap superstar Cardi B told Andy Cohen that the profession has gotten 'lazy.'
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Lawyers for the former president want a new judge in the Jan. 6 election interference case, charges dismissed in Georgia, and delays in the criminal proceedings in New York and a second defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says Trump sexually assaulted her.
Hotel and casino giant MGM Resorts has confirmed a “cybersecurity issue” is to blame for an ongoing outage affecting systems at the company's Las Vegas properties. “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. According to reports on social media, the incident has led to outages impacting ATM cash dispensers and slot machines at MGM’s Las Vegas casinos, and forced hotel restaurants to accept cash-only payments.
The stock market currently has too rosy an outlook on the Fed's interest rate path, according to Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus.
Embracer may sell off Gearbox as it tries to reduce its debt. The embattled company bought the Borderlands creator in 2021 in a deal that was worth up to $1.4 billion.