Wildlife Photographer of the Year awarded to woman who captured frantic cactus bee ball

The Natural History Museum's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed striking images that detail the profound environments and behaviors of creatures around the world.

On Tuesday, American Photographer Karine Aigner was announced as this year’s winner of the grand title award for her image, called "The big buzz," which captures a ball of mating male cactus bees frantically surrounding the sole female bee on a Texas ranch.

“The sense of movement and intensity is shown at bee-level magnification and transforms what are little cactus bees into big competitors for a single female,' Rosamund 'Roz' Kidman Cox, Chair of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Jury, said.

Last solar eclipse of the year in photos:Marvel at this astronomical phenomenon

More: In a first, detailed video captures orcas hunting great white sharks in South Africa

Aigner, a former National Geographic photo editor, captured a behavior that's rarely seen in photos. Cactus bees normally live lives of solitude but then amass in huge numbers in mating events. Her image could help scientists better protect the vital insects, officials said.

“The typical image of bees is usually that of a large colony buzzing around a honeycomb, yet the vast majority of the 16,000 known bee species are actually solitary,” competition officials said. “These solitary bees play a vital role in the pollination of plants, including many of those we eat.”

Of the grand title winners in the competition's 58-year history, Aigner is the fifth woman to receive the award.

Thailand photographer Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn, 16, was awarded the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 for his image called “Beauty of baleen.” Katanyou was on a whale tour boat when he photographed a whale’s lunge-feeding technique to capture large numbers of small schooling fish and filter small prey from the ocean.

'Hello everyone': From a winking fox to a squirrel “flying”, see the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Story continues

See other winning photographs and take in more of nature's awe.

Ndakasi’s passing by Brent Stirton, of South Africa, won the Photojournalism category for an iconic image of this orphan mountain gorilla in her final moments in the arms of her Congolese caregiver of 13 years, Andre Bauma, in the Virunga, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The magical morels taken in Mount Olympus, Pieria, Greece, by Agorastos Papatsanis, of Greece, won the Plants and Fungi category.

The great cliff chase by Anand Nambiar, of India, won in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Nambiar captured an unusual perspective of a snow leopard charging a herd of Himalayan ibex towards a steep edge at Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, Himachal Pradesh, India.

Spectacled bear’s slim outlook by Daniel Mideros, of Ecuador, won the Animals in their Environment category with this image decpiting the bear’s disappearing natural landscape in Peñas Blancas, Quito, Ecuador

The dying lake by Daniel Núñez, of Guetamala, won Wetlands - The Bigger Picture category. Núñez used a drone to capture the algal growth on Lake Amatitlánn, Villa Canales, Guatemala. ‘It was a sunny day with perfect conditions,’ he says, ‘but it is a sad and shocking moment,’ he said.

House of bears by Dmitry Kokh, of Russia, won the Urban Wildlife category. Kokh captured a “haunting scene of polar bears shrouded in fog at the long-deserted settlement” on Kolyuchin Island, Chukotka, Russia.

The Natural History Museum will reveal the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition on Friday, Oct. 14 in London.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wildlife Photographer of the Year: See 'The big buzz' bee ball winner