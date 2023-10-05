Wildlife photographers' funniest photos showcased in global competition: See finalists

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read
5
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Jacek Stankiewicz Kraków Poland Title: Dispute Description: I caught this scene while watching birds in the Bialowieza Forest. Young greenfinch was still fed by parents. However, from time to time birds looked like having argument. My friends interpret this scene in two ways. 1 A young naughty kid is arguing with a parent. 2. One kid is reporting to the parent that its brother did something wrong: look he has broken the glass in the window. Animal: Greenfinch (Chloris chloris) Location of shot: Bialowieza forest

Settle into your seat and put that beverage down.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced Thursday the “wonderful eclectic mix of hilarious wildlife” shortlisted images and videos from its 2023 competition, which include two tangoing horses, a kangaroo air guitarist and more.

Images taken by professional and amateur photographers from all around the world are “all hilarious and sure to raise a cackle or a chuckle and wonder at the wonderful wildlife we share this world with,” officials said in a statement.

Title: Living the Moment A seal is seen lying on its side near Staten Island, New York.

This year’s final shortlist of 41 standalone photographs, three videos and three portfolio entries were chosen from thousands of entries.

The public can get involved by voting for their favorite image in the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award by heading to the competition's website: comedywildlifephoto.com, and clicking on the people’s choice link. Winners will be announced on Nov. 23 with the top image winning a one-week safari in Kenya.

See hilarious animal photos from the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Title: Air Guitar Roo A Western Grey Kangaroos feeds in an open field in Perth, Australia
Title: The rainforest dandy The monkey forest in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia.
Title: One for the family album With one having returned to the nest, Northern Gannets greet each other in Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

More: Wildlife Photographer of the Year awarded to woman who captured frantic cactus bee ball

Title: Picture me! Picture me!! A brown bear in Finland "waves" for the camera.
Title: Air apparent An airborne leopard in Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
Title: Singing In The Rain Description: A wood pigeon rests while waiting for a break in the heavy downpour in Uphall United Kingdom.
Title: the happy turtle A swamp turtle is surprised by a dragonfly resting on its nose in Northern Israel.
Title: "Ready steady go" A mother polar bear pushes her hesitant young into the water with her leg near the island of Spitzberg in Svalbard, Norway.
Title: “Part of Your World” A Bat Fish swims parallel to a diver in the in East African nation Seychelles
Title: Fellowship Three King Penguins coming out of the water on Islas Malvinas, Falkland Islands.
Title: Otter Ballerinas Description: A smooth coated otter in Singapore.
Title: Flossing Beaver A beaver in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.
Title: Hang loose A lion at dusk in Maasai Mara National Reserve in southwestern Kenya.
Title: Snowball ! A white grouse on the Norwegian island Spitzberg, located inside the Arctic circle to the east of Greenland.
Title: Don't look down Description: An Atlantic Puffin watches a jelly fish on Farne Islands, Northumberland, United Kingdom.
Title: Cheeky Baboon A mischievous baby baboon plays while the mother tries to groom it at Lake Nakuru National Park, Nakuru City, Kenya.

More: New wasp species discovered by Amazon rainforest scientists: What else have they found?

Title: Go To Your Room Little Brother! Description: Two great horned owlets interact with one another in Tierra Verde, west-central Florida.
Title: Unexpected plunge A Striated heron dives in Zimanga Private Game Reserve, South Africa.
Title:"Excuse me sir but I think you're a little too young to be smoking". A family of grey foxes took up residence under the deck of the abandoned cottage next to the photographers' home in Virginia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Funniest wildlife photos revealed in global photography competition

Recommended Stories