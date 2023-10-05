Wildlife photographers' funniest photos showcased in global competition: See finalists

Settle into your seat and put that beverage down.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced Thursday the “wonderful eclectic mix of hilarious wildlife” shortlisted images and videos from its 2023 competition, which include two tangoing horses, a kangaroo air guitarist and more.

Images taken by professional and amateur photographers from all around the world are “all hilarious and sure to raise a cackle or a chuckle and wonder at the wonderful wildlife we share this world with,” officials said in a statement.

This year’s final shortlist of 41 standalone photographs, three videos and three portfolio entries were chosen from thousands of entries.

The public can get involved by voting for their favorite image in the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award by heading to the competition's website: comedywildlifephoto.com, and clicking on the people’s choice link. Winners will be announced on Nov. 23 with the top image winning a one-week safari in Kenya.

See hilarious animal photos from the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

