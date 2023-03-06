Wildlife photographer's image of crocodile buried in a drought-ridden pool awarded grand prize

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
A crocodile whose striking yellow eyes lurk just above the mud in a Zimbabwe park earned German photographer Jens Cullman the grand prize in the World Nature Photography awards.

With entries from 45 countries, ‘Danger in the mud’ was taken while Cullman staked out Mana Pools National Park’s largest, drought-ridden pool, which has been reduced to muddied pits.

When temperatures reach 113 degrees (45 degrees Celsius) during the dry season, crocodiles will attempt to aestivation — or reduce their body temperature by burying themselves in mud for up to a month without eating, by living off its fat reserves.

The grand prize winner: ‘Danger in the mud’ – a crocodile at Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe The grand prize winner.
The gold winner in the black and white category. ‘Vulnerable’ – an iguana on Grenada Island, West Indies.

“I had to be very careful not to disturb the crocodile, even though it was buried in dry mud,”  Cullman told the competition. “They will launch themselves with tremendous speed and power at any animal foolish enough to come too close.”

See the other stunning winning images.

French photographer Alain Ernoult captured the critically endangered Lesser Antillean Iguana on Grenada Island in the West Indies.

The gold winner in the behaviour - mammals category: Playgroup’ – Japanese macaques on Awaji Island, Japan
The gold winner in the behaviour - invertebrates category: ‘The ghost of the rocks’ – a Red crab (Grapsus adscensionis) on La Gomera Island, Spain.
‘Underwater colorful snowstorm’ – spawning coral in the Red Sea. The gold winner in the nature art category.
The gold winner in the behaviour - birds category: I’m Coming for You’ – a Male Hooded Merganser in Huntley Meadows Park, United States.
‘The guts’ – inside a glacier at Solheimajokull, South Iceland. The gold winner in the people and nature category.
The gold winner in the plants and fungi category: ‘Tree of life’ – a fallen Eucalyptus tree in Mount Barker, Western Australia.

Australian photographer Julie Kenny won gold in the plants and fungi category for her aerial perspective of a fallen tree surrounded by sheep tracks

The tree is seen as a sacred symbol, which carries significant meanings in both religious and spiritual philosophies,” Kenny told the competition. “While this represents many different things, for me it communicates the interconnection of all things, beginnings and endings, the cycling of life.”

The gold winner in the underwater category: Harlequin shrimps, Hymenocera picta, photographed with the snoot on the blue seastar, Linkia laevigata, in Lembeh strait, Indonesia.
Snow Leopard in the Indian Himalayas. The gold winner in the animals in their habitats category.
The gold winner in the urban wildlife category: The home of the kestrel a Common kestrel (Falco tinnunculus) in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria.
‘Ride on you’ – a Japanese stream toad in the Owase Mountains in Mie, Japan. The winner in the behaviour - amphibians and reptiles category.
The gold winner in the nature photojournalism category: ‘Injured fur seal’ – an Australian fur seal off Port Kembla, NSW
The gold winner in the planet Earth’s landscapes and environments category: ‘The Grand Tetons’ – at Grand Teton Peak in Wyoming.

