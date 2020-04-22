Wildlife in streets, less pollution in big cities: Earth looks different on Earth Day 2020

As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, this year's event is unlike any other we've experienced.

While much of the globe hunkers down at home or in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, society looks quite different than it did on April 22, 1970 – or even April 22 of last year, for that matter.

Amid closed restaurants, quiet office buildings and canceled sporting events, the new normal has had its fair share of environmental effects, with some areas in the U.S. reporting significant improvements in air quality.

Animals have taken advantage of the absence of humans in some areas, too. Several lions were caught sunbathing on the road of a closed national park in South Africa. Meanwhile, penguins and dogs roamed through a nearly empty aquarium, leading to some incredible cross-animal interactions.

Here's a look at some of the unique effects that coronavirus has had on our environment.

A wild deer roams in a deserted street in the port city of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, on March 31, 2020, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown.

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020, in Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme and are occasional visitors to the seaside town.

Two cows rest on the deserted beach of Mar e Sol in Porticcio, France, on April 5, 2020 on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, on the 20th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A man on a motorcycle rides past horses gathering on a deserted road at a residential area declared as a Red Zone for coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Srinagar, India, on April 8, 2020.

Monkeys get on a motorcycle to eat fruits from a box during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on April 10, 2020.

Horses walk on a deserted highway amid government restrictions that limit residents to essential shopping, in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, in Huajchilla on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A bull stands in the middle of a deserted road during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus, on the outskirts of New Delhi on April 8, 2020.