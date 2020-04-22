Wildlife in streets, less pollution in big cities: Earth looks different on Earth Day 2020

As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, this year's event is unlike any other we've experienced.
While much of the globe hunkers down at home or in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, society looks quite different than it did on April 22, 1970 – or even April 22 of last year, for that matter.
Amid closed restaurants, quiet office buildings and canceled sporting events, the new normal has had its fair share of environmental effects, with some areas in the U.S.
reporting significant improvements in air quality.
Animals have taken advantage of the absence of humans in some areas, too. Several lions
were caught sunbathing on the road of a closed national park in South Africa. Meanwhile, penguins and dogs roamed through a nearly empty aquarium, leading to some incredible cross-animal interactions.
Here's a look at some of the unique effects that coronavirus has had on our environment.
A wild deer roams in a deserted street in the port city of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, on March 31, 2020, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown.
Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020, in Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme and are occasional visitors to the seaside town.
Two cows rest on the deserted beach of Mar e Sol in Porticcio, France, on April 5, 2020 on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, on the 20th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19.
A man on a motorcycle rides past horses gathering on a deserted road at a residential area declared as a Red Zone for coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Srinagar, India, on April 8, 2020.
Monkeys get on a motorcycle to eat fruits from a box during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on April 10, 2020.
Horses walk on a deserted highway amid government restrictions that limit residents to essential shopping, in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, in Huajchilla on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A bull stands in the middle of a deserted road during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus, on the outskirts of New Delhi on April 8, 2020.
Stray dogs lie on a deserted railway platform during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Gauhati, India, on April 19, 2020.
Framed by saguaro cactus, the downtown Phoenix skyline is easier to see on April 7, 2020, as fewer motorists in Arizona are driving, following the state stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus, and it appears to be improving the air quality and decreasing the effects vehicle emissions have on the environment.
State Highway 1 in Wellington, New Zealand, is nearly empty April 21, 2020, because of a lockdown. New Zealand will partially relax nationwide lockdown restrictions in a week as the decline in new coronavirus cases indicates its strategy of elimination is working.
A normally busy highway in Istanbul is empty April 19, 2020, during a two-day lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A man waits for transportation on a highway as the sun rises during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on April 20, 2020.
Light traffic is seen in the afternoon on the 118 Ronald Reagan freeway on March 15, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. The highway is usually much busier on a Sunday afternoon.
Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is mostly clear of traffic on March 15, 2020, in New York City.
Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is mostly clear of traffic on March 15, 2020, in New York City.