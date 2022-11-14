Wildlife trust buys farm at Monkwood to boost habitats

Hazel dormice will benefit and prospser from a "super highway" of hedges

A wildlife trust has raised £580,000 to buy farmland to help restore ancient habitats near Worcester.

Worcestershire Wildlife Trust has begun a large conservation project at Green Farm near Monkwood.

It raised the money through donations and grants, including from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Dominique Cragg, of the trust, said it hoped to "turn the clock back" on the area by boosting habitats to preserve wildlife on its new 23-hectare site.

The boundaries of Monkwood have not changed for about 300 years but woodland had potentially been lost over time, she said.

Dominique Cragg said they wanted to put in features to attract wildlife

"We did used to see an orchard on this land, we've lost a couple of hedges as well," she explained. "And way back in history, let's say 1,000 years ago, this would have once been woodland.

"So we are turning the clock back and trying to put in all those features which are going to be so good for wildlife."

Hazel dormice are one of the key species expected to benefit from the project.

The "elusive" mammal already lives in Monkwood but wildlife experts say a network of ancient hedges will provide a "super highway" for them to prosper.

The trust aims to allow the natural regeneration of trees as well as plant some native species that have been lost over time.

It has already recorded six species of bat at Green Farm and 29 bird species of bird, including nine of conversation concern.

The land includes hedges believed to be about 1,000 years old

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk