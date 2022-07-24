A wildly popular RV company's latest high-tech luxury $340,000 trailer can create water out of air — see how it works

Living Vehicle

Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle has unveiled its 2023 model, which will cost $339,995.

The new trailer can use the humidity in the air to create drinkable water.

See inside the ultra-luxe trailer that often sells out shortly after a new model is announced.

Living Vehicle has unveiled a 2023 update for its glitzy and luxurious eponymous $339,995 travel trailer.

And this time, it's promising what sounds like the impossible: the ability to create drinkable water out of thin air.

Many of the trailer's previous annual updates have been designed to sustain long-term off-grid living.

And this iteration is no different.

But instead of a larger energy storage system or new solar panels ...

... Living Vehicle has added a Watergen system, which turns the humidity in the air into water.

The system can fill the trailer's main water tank with five gallons of drinking water daily.

And when the tank is full, the system will continue filling the freshwater tank and amenities like the sinks, bathroom shower, and toilet.

This then replaces the need for water tanks and campground water hookups, allowing the RV to stay off-grid longer, Living Vehicle's Matthew Hofmann, CEO and co-founder, and Joanna Hofmann, CMO & co-founder, told Insider in an email interview.

The Watergen relies on humidity, but according to the Hofmanns, it can still produce water in more arid climates like deserts.

And when it's used with Living Vehicle's robust energy systems, the travel trailer can turn into a self-sustaining home.

Unlike the previous 2022 model, the 2023 update also has a new exterior design option ….

… and the option for a "Creative Studio" add-on, which comes with a suite of Apple products — like its Pro Display XDR — to satisfy any digital nomad on the road.

This all sounds like a RVer's fever dream, but Living Vehicle says it's more of a "sort of anti-RV" maker.

According to the Hofmanns, RVs are "fundamentally a recreational product … designed for short-term use" and therefore reliant on services at campgrounds and RV parks.

And unlike their definition of an average RV, Living Vehicle's eponymous trailer was built for extended or full-time living powered by the new water generator, solar panels, and strong power systems …

… which can run up to 19 days without additional solar or indefinitely with solar, according to the company.

The 2023 model is available in three iterations: the Core, Max, and Pro. The latter has a stronger energy storage package.

These new amenities are obviously pretty luxurious compared to the standard RV …

… but wait until you see inside the trailer.

The aluminum-lined RV's interior matches its updates' level of opulence perfectly.

Inside, there's a joint kitchen and dining room space that could rival a small apartment's kitchen.

Here, you'll find a three-burner stainless steel stovetop and oven, a large refrigerator and freezer, and even a kitchen island.

The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. This seating area can also turn into a bed, a common feature in many RVs.

This dual-purpose space, in tandem with the separate bedroom, allows the RV to sleep up to four people.

But if the buyer has a larger family or more guests, they can also add an automatically deploying sleeping loft to the dining room.

The kitchen and dining area opens out into the patio, which can be shaded using an awning lined with solar panels to increase the trailer's solar intake.

And back inside past the kitchen, there's a bathroom akin to what you could find in a luxury hotel room.

Where else will you see a towel warmer, bidet, shower with a skylight, and LED mirror with "anti-fog technology" inside a RV?

Just a few steps past the bathroom is the joint bedroom and office space, a phrase we're now all used to during the age of COVID-19.

During the day, the room can be used as an office with a desk large enough for multiple monitors and speakers.

And at night, this desk can be folded down to reveal a bed.

This room also houses the optional joint washer and dryer and storage units like the closet.

Besides the washer and dryer and lofted sleeping space, there are plenty of additional add-ons — like a home theater in the bedroom — to glam up the travel trailer.

According to the Hofmanns, the most popular add-on is the "luxury housekeeping" option, which comes with the aforementioned washer and dryer unit, a dishwasher, and a vacuum.

In true off-grid nature, customers have also been loving the option to turn the trailer into a four-seasons-capable vehicle with additions like a stronger air conditioner and a multi-zone heating system.

Living Vehicle's main customer base is "nomadic homeowners" …

… although many of its buyers have also used the trailers as ADUs or short-term homes while their main home is under construction, the Hofmanns told Insider.

No matter the trailer's purpose, customers have been loving the tiny home on wheels' self-sustaining and off-grid capabilities.

As RV sales and recreational outdoor activities skyrocketed during COVID-19, so have the number of crowds at campsites.

Because of this "perfect storm," the Hofmanns said demand for its trailers, which were built to operate in places where RVs that require extended hookup use can't go, has increased.

COVID-19-related travel restrictions have mostly eased around the world, but Living Vehicle isn't worried about this impacting their RV sales: The company's new models often sell out soon after launch.

And all of Living Vehicle's 2023 updates — especially the Watergen system — have been catching the eyes of prospective buyers, according to the co-founders.

As this summer's air travel continues to be a nightmare, who can blame RV enthusiasts for wanting to stick with their tiny homes on wheels.

