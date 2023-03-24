Wildwood mayor appears in federal court over tax charges

CAMDEN - Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Byron, 67, is accused of collecting a salary as a salesman for a consulting firm, and failing to report it on federal income tax returns for 2017 and 2018.

What did Wildwood mayor do?

Byron was Wildwood's commissioner in charge of finance and revenue when he sent emails to a Gloucester County attorney seeking help in finding a job from January 2017 through December 2018, according to a charging document known as an information.

More: Trooper left medical facilityMissing NJ State Police trooper found safe in Pennsylvania

He sent the emails from June through August of 2017, and in October 2017 received an offer to work for an unnamed firm that had been established by the lawyer.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has described the lawyer only as the managing partner of a Gloucester County firm.

Byron received $40,425 in payments from the firm between October 2017 and September 2018.

Tax problems

"He did not report this income on his tax returns," the statement said.

The information says Byron told investigators in 2020 that he had not filed tax returns for 2017 and 2018 because he did not have the money he owed.

Byron then purportedly aided his accountant in preparing the overdue tax returns but did not report his income from the consulting firm, according to the information.

An attorney for Byron could not be reached for comment.

At a hearing Friday in Camden federal court, Byron admitted guilt to two counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent tax returns to the IRS.

U.S. District Court Judge Karen M. Williams scheduled sentencing for Aug. 2.

Byron is one of three commissioners in Wildwood and has been mayor since 2020.

A Wildwood representative could not be reached for immediate comment on the impact of the mayor's plea on municipal government.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron accused of federal income-tax offenses