Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron makes abrupt departure

WILDWOOD - Mayor Pete Byron has resigned abruptly after serving as an elected official here for the past 12 years.

His departure came after Byron was sentenced last month for federal tax crimes and re-indicted by state authorities for alleged insurance fraud.

But Byron did not mention those issues in a brief announcement posted at the city's website, which cited improvements to the city during his tenure.

Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons will assume the mayor's duties.

Substation fire caused a blackout Wildwood was in the dark through the weekend. Why did it take so long to restore power?

Departments previously overseen by Byron, one of Wildwood's three commissioners, will report to the city administrator for the time being.

Byron said he was stepping down "with deep sadness - yet great hope - for the continued prosperity of Wildwood."

Outgoing Wildwood mayor cites improvements, not legal problems

“During my tenure with the city, I have been able to make improvements to public spaces and planned new projects," he said.

Among other points, Byron noted a state-funded effort to renovate the city's boardwalk. That project has upgraded about half of the beachside attraction at a cost of $8 million.

He also cited a project to revive a Pacific Avenue corridor in downtown Wildwood and to close the Back Bay landfill for future development there.

"For now, I will focus on being the best dad and grandfather to my loving family," wrote Byron, 67.

A federal judge last month Wednesday imposed a $14,000 fine on Byron, who previously admitted guilt to two counts of aiding and abetting in the preparation of false tax returns.

He also faces three years' probation and must pay restitution of $7,014 to the IRS, court records show.

In the federal case, Byron was accused of concealing taxable income of about $40,000 in 2017 and 2018.

A court record says Byron told investigators he did not file tax returns for those years "because he did not have the money to pay the taxes that he owed."

Separately, the Attorney General's Office said in August it has revived charges that Byron and two other men for allegedly defrauding a health insurance program for public employees.

The men are accused of improperly receiving almost $1 million in claims and premiums.

A state judge previously dismissed an indictment returned by a grand jury in March, but the ruling allowed the Attorney General's Office to continue to purse the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Wildwood mayor's statement cites improvements, not legal woes