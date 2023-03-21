Wildwood police search for woman accused of stealing from assisted living facility residents

Wildwood police said a woman is pretending to be an employee of Central Florida assisted living facilities and stealing from residents.

Police said they have not identified the woman and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.

Investigators said the woman stole from two different facilities in Wildwood and may be making the rounds in Central Florida.

Police said she is dressing up like an employee and stealing from elderly victims.

Police said they believe she’s knocking on doors and, if no one answers and the door is unlocked, she’ll walk in looking for cash, wallets, and jewelry.

At one location, police said the woman was confronted by an employee who took the woman’s photo and a photo of the early 2000s silver Honda Accord she was seen driving.

If anyone recognizes the woman, they are asked to call the Wildwood Police Department or their local police department.

