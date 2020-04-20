Wilf Family, Owners of the Minnesota Vikings, Contribute $1 Million to United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund

Wilf Family and Minnesota Vikings build upon United Way's 45+ year partnership with the NFL and surpass $5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, have donated $1 million to United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund which provides support and relief to the worldwide network of nearly 1,800 local United Ways and supports the 211 non-emergency hotline covering 95% of U.S. communities. With this latest donation, the Wilf Family has donated more than $5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

"Our thoughts continue to be with everyone who has been impacted by this global crisis," said Minnesota Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf. "We have made this contribution to United Way Worldwide in support of the critical work they are doing with COVID-19 relief efforts, particularly to help those in greatest need with food, shelter and other vital resources."

United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund helps families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more through the United Way network. It also bolsters 211, United Way's go-to information resource in times of crisis. Calls to 211 for help with basics have risen more than 300% in some areas and are expected to top 27 million calls over the next six months. That's more than twice the usual call volume that 211 fields in a typical year.

"We are proud to be part of the work that United Way Worldwide is doing to meet the challenges of this pandemic," said Vikings owner/chairman Zygi Wilf. "This is an extraordinary organization that is courageously working together with many others to provide resources to assist those on the front line and those who are most vulnerable."

"United Way is deeply appreciative of the generous donation given by the Wilf Family Foundation," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "We are honored by the support of the Wilf Family and the Minnesota Vikings and proud to be a part of the NFL family. This trusted partnership, spanning 45 years, helps build more resilient, inclusive and sustainable communities."

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

