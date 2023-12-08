Wilhelm: The book 'Soldiers Monument' sheds a lot of light on local 19th century history

The book “Soldiers Monument” contains a wealth of information about the Fort Stephenson Park statue honoring those who have served our county, the ceremony for its unveiling and the world around it in the 19th century.

The main speaker at the ceremony for the statue on Aug. 1, 1885, was General Jacob D. Fox, who served as a Union Army general during the Civil War, was governor of Ohio from 1866-68 — just before Rutherford B. Hayes held that office — and then Secretary of the Interior under President U.S. Grant.

Gen. Jacob Fox was noted Union general

While he had a number of accomplishments, his service was reportedly marred by racist and segregationist viewpoints.

His speech painted an interesting picture of what this area was like at the time of the battle of Fort Stephenson.

“In 1813, there was no city of Fremont. Even Lower Sandusky, as the spot was called, had not yet become a civilized town and only marked the place where a village of Wyandot Indians had long been known. Fort Stephenson covered the pretty knoll now occupied by the City Hall, the Birchard Library and the monument. But, what was it? A feeble earth work surrounded by a ditch and stockade, with a little blockhouse at the southwest corner, which served as a sort of bastion to enfilade or sweep the ditch. Its garrison was a mere handful of men, its only artillery a single six-pound gun.

“No legalized white settlement had been made on the lake shore in Ohio west of the Cuyahoga River, for the treaty boundary with the Indians followed the old trail from the new village of Cleveland up the river till it reached the dividing ridge then crossed to the headwaters of the Tuscarawas and followed that southward.”

'Wyandots or Hurons were the lords of the land'

“(F)rom the Cuyahoga westward, the Indians still held dominant sway. The Wyandots or Hurons were the lords of the land….Reservation to the United States of one mile on either side the road, was more or less occupied by adventurous pioneers, but when hostilities with the Indians followed the declaration of war with England in 1812, these were on driven in or destroyed.”

Fort Stephenson played a key role in Ohio history.

“Here was the promise of a frontier place of importance, both for trade with the Indians in time of peace, and a depot of supplies for interior settlements as they might be formed. In these days of railways we forget the navigable connection with the lake which made the foot of the rapids the natural place of transshipment for the lake commerce, coming by the great watery highway of trade from east to west. Viewed from the standpoint of that time, Lower Sandusky was one of the most important posts and promised to be one of the most important business centers in northern Ohio. Fort Stephenson, therefore, was well and wisely located to give protection to our growing settlement and to become the nucleus of a vigorous colony. It is only when we remember all this that we fully appreciate its military importance …”

Roy Wilhelm started a 40-year career at The News-Messenger in 1965 as a reporter. Now retired, he writes a column for both The News-Messenger and News Herald.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Wilhelm: Fort Stephenson was a place of importance in early 1800s