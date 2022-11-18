Wilhelm: Local tales from 1820s were colorful, and sometimes explosive

Sometimes we hear about a strange court case and laugh or, maybe, become upset. But imagine what it was like 200-plus years ago as the county struggled to get organized. Articles that appeared in The News-Messenger more than 50 years ago shed some light on the situation.

The common pleas court held its first session in May 1820 and the grand jury, which was selected by Sheriff Willis E. Brown from bystanders, indicted seven people, three of them for selling liquor to the Native Americans.

Interestingly, one of the other defendants was charged with assaulting one of the men who sold liquor to the Native Americans. Not sure if there was a connection, but the assailant was fined $15. He apparently wasn’t sent to jail because there really wasn’t a real jail. During the early years of the county, private homes were turned into jail facilities and for quite some time escapes were common.

With early jails being in-efficient, citizens took matters into their own hands

I understand that, apparently knowing the inefficiency of the so-called jails, private citizens took matters into their own hands. Reports are a man accused of stealing an axe in 1820 was tied to a tree and given 100 lashes. When released, he reportedly swam across the river and never returned to this area.

As mentioned earlier, the Native Americans in this area were involved in legal actions — often in a way that proved their character.

One such case involved a dispute between a local minister and a Native American over the ownership of a horse. The case is interesting because of the problems involved in getting the Native Americans sworn in. Judge Ebenezer Lane administered an unusual oath to a chief, who had already said that he would “not tell a lie for any man’s horse,” and other members of the tribe.

He said: “Do you solemnly swear and promise to speak the truth, as you believe that the Great Spirit will punish you, if you tell a lie about the ownership of the horse, now in dispute between the Indian and white man?”

Local chief swore to being honest in case of horse theft

They managed to assure the judge they would be honest and their testimony was supported by an authority on the age of animals who backed up the Native American’s position.

Another bit of evidence on the character of the Native Americans came when an early settler found his best horse missing and suspected a renegade Native American. The settler turned to an old chief for help and a few days later the horse was quietly returned to his stall.

Apparently one of the common crimes of the time involved the theft of firewood. The story is that Thomas Hawkins Sr., the father of the actor, inventor and entrepreneur Thomas Hawkins, discovered wood was being stolen from the family’s mill. Believing the wood was stolen for firewood, he bored holes in some slabs and loaded them with powder.

An explosion in a nearby cabin resulted in the thief admitting to taking the wood, but Hawkins was charged with attempting to kill him. Hawkins, however, claimed the wood was green and wouldn’t burn without the powder. Don’t know if either man spent any time in a makeshift jail.

Roy Wilhelm started a 40-year career at The News-Messenger in 1965 as a reporter. Now retired, he writes a column for both The News-Messenger and News Herald.

