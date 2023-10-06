Wilkes-Barre Area holding first alumni night at Wolfpack game

Oct. 5—PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area School District is holding the first of what officials hope will become an annual event celebrating the rich history of previous high schools consolidated into the new central building: A "First Annual Football Alumni Night." Alumni from all former schools are welcome for free food and beverages in a parking lot tent setup outside the new stadium beginning 5 p.m. before Friday's gridiron game.

"It's free of charge," Athletic Director Corey Hanson said. "We're hoping to rejuvenate some of our alumni and get them involved with the new Wolfpack.

Hanson said alumni are welcome not only from the three high schools that were officially merged into the new building — Meyers, Coughlin and GAR — but also from the two former high schools that were in what are now Wilkes-Barre Area boundaries, Plains Township and Wilkes-Barre township.

While the celebration is outside the stadium just across the school road, "We're not putting an end time on it," he said, adding that many past coaches have been invited, and are expected to attend. "At half time we're going to announce the coaches."

Food is being provided by The Anthracite Cafe, D's Diner and Patte's. D's Diner also plans to provide a food truck.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish