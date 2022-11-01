Wilkes-Barre double homicide trial begins

Nov. 1—WILKES-BARRE — Opening statements were presented to a Luzerne County jury late Tuesday morning in the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson, accused of gunning down two men and seriously injured a third man outside a Wilkes-Barre night club in January 2021.

Johnson's attorney, David V. Lampman II, told the jury prosecutors have no evidence his client was the gunman and are solely relying on a police detective who mistakenly identified him by surveillance video.

Lampman said prosecutors won't present the firearm, clothing worn by the gunman and any witnesses who were there because they don't have any evidence.

"They don't have a motive, they don't know. There is nothing linking Jayshawn Johnson to the victims. The Commonwealth is relying upon video and one detective," Lampman said.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Johnson, 22, with fatally shooting Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31, and injuring Quan Cade Jr., outside Bo's on Main on Jan. 30, 2021. Cade lost sight in his left eye from the shooting.

Lampman said 12 hours after the shooting, city Det. James Conmy reviewed surveillance video recorded inside and outside the night club and recognized Johnson.

"Det. Conmy comes in, looks at the video and says, 'It looks like Jayshawn Johnson,'" Lampman told jurors.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce who, along with First District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott, are prosecuting, outlined the series of events leading up to the shooting.

Sanguedolce said Johnson was identified by Conmy and specific clothing he wore, indicating a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

The district attorney said Johnson had a "specific intent to kill" Thomas while Chapman ran into the range of bullets in an attempt to escape the gunfire. As Johnson fled, Sanguedolce said, he turned and continued to fire striking Cade in the back of the head.

Sanguedolce said Johnson pre-planned the shooting targeting Thomas as others were involved.

Video footage shows Johnson inside the night club and leaving, only to return with four men, Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce said footage shows Johnson getting out of a dark colored vehicle that later the driver flashed its headlights to let Johnson know where to run too after the shooting.

Lampman countered Sanguedolce that Nike Air Jordan sneakers are a popular brand and widely worn.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon before Judge David W. Lupas.

Johnson is facing two counts each of criminal homicide and aggravated assault and a single count of criminal attempt to commit homicide.