Wilkes-Barre homicide trial begins, attorneys argue different motives

Aug. 29—WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for homicide suspect Dazon Wykie Turner told a Luzerne County jury the shooting that left one man dead and injured two women was justified while prosecutors argued it was deliberate and intentional.

Turner, 22, stands accused of firing at least nine shots from a 9mm firearm instantly killing Carlos Taffanelly, 47, of Paterson, N.J., and injuring his wife, Liliana Giraldo and her daughter, Jamielyne Giraldo, on North Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 5, 2020.

Turner and Jamielyne Giraldo were involved in what was described as a non-violent domestic dispute at 46 Darling St., Wilkes-Barre, about one hour before the shooting.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin, Carl Frank and Gerry Scott allege the shooting was intentional as Turner lured Taffanelly from his vehicle to fight.

Turner's attorney, Leonard M. Gryskewicz Jr., believes Turner defended himself when Taffanelly charged at him holding a pipe and Liliana Giraldo came at him holding some type of tool.

Attorneys presented their opening statements to the jury on the first day of Turner's trial before Judge David W. Lupas earlier Monday morning. Turner is expected to testify in his own defense later this week.

Frank, during his opening statement, explained Turner traveled to Stoudsburg to pick up his girlfriend, Jamielyne Giraldo, and took her to his residence on Darling Street. The only purpose was for Turner to tell Jamielyne Giraldo he went on a date with another woman in an attempt to get back at her for going to New Jersey with friends.

When Turner told Jamielyne Giraldo about his date, it resulted in a heated argument prompting an anonymous 911 call for police.

As two police officers separated the two, Jamielyne Giraldo said she had called her father, Taffanelly, who was coming from Stroudsburg to pick her up. Neither Turner and Jamielyne Giraldo showed signs of any physical injury.

Prosecutors and Gryskewicz differ on what transpired after Taffanelly arrived to pick up his daughter.

Frank claimed Taffanelly was holding a pipe but was not threatening Turner. Gryskewicz told the jury Taffanelly charged at Turner including Liliana Giraldo holding a tool of some sort.

Gryskewicz said there is video of Turner yelling to Taffanelly to "go home."

As Turner left in his vehicle, he turned right onto North River Street as Taffanelly turned left. Turner turned around and passed Taffanelly at the intersection of North River and North streets turning left onto North Street stopping near Darling Street.

Gryskewicz told the jury Turner turned around because he knew Taffanelly was not familiar with the area and needed to travel toward the North Cross Valley Expressway. Turner also feared Taffanelly was returning to his Darling Street residence where his younger sister was inside.

Gryskewicz claimed Taffanelly stopped his vehicle, got out with Liliana Giraldo holding the pipe and charged at Turner.

Frank claimed Taffanelly was shot several times including at least once in the back of the head.

The jury will hear from forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross who performed Taffanelly's autopsy. County Coroner Frank Hacken previously testified at an earlier court proceeding Taffanelly suffered seven gunshot wounds but one may have been a ricochet.

Gryskewicz is expected to produce an expert witness to challenge Ross' testimony.

A four to five day trial is expected.