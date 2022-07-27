Wilkes-Barre homicide trial to remain on schedule

Jul. 27—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday denied a request by an attorney for homicide suspect Dazon Wykie Turner to continue the trial.

With Lupas' ruling, Turner's trial on charges he fatally shot Carlos Taffanelly, 47, and injured Liliana Giraldo and her daughter, Jamielyne Giraldo, remains scheduled to begin with jury selection Aug. 26.

Turner's attorney, Leonard Gryskewicz Jr., requested the trial be postponed due to a report not yet submitted by a defense expert witness.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin opposed the request arguing there remains four more weeks for the report to be submitted. He further noted prosecutors are ready to begin trial and another pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11 to finalize outstanding issues.

Lupas noted Gryskewicz can raise any issues at the next pre-trial hearing including payment requests for defense experts.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Turner, 22, fatally shot Taffanelly, of Paterson, N.J., and injured Liliana Giraldo and Jamielyne Giraldo on North Street near Darling Street on Oct. 5, 2020.

Turner was in a relationship with the younger Giraldo.

Turner is facing trial on charges of criminal homicide, two counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide and four counts of aggravated assault. He surrendered on the charges on Oct. 7, 2020.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken previously testified Taffanelly sustained seven gunshot wounds.