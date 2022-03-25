Wilkes-Barre man accused of kicking police officers

Mar. 25—WILKES-BARRE — City police said they had to carry a man down stairs and slide him into a prisoner transport van when he refused to walk after allegedly spitting and kicking officers at a domestic disturbance on North Main Street.

Anibal Robledo-Cardosa, 59, of 279 N. Main St., Apt. 2, was arraigned Thursday on allegations he assaulted several officers.

Court records say officers responded to Robledo-Cardosa's apartment for a domestic disturbance just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers heard yelling and made their way to the second floor where they encountered a shirtless Robledo-Cardosa, who had blood on his torso and displayed an unsteady gait and slurred speech, court records say.

Court records say Robledo-Cardosa became aggressive with officers and took an aggressive stance before he spat in an officer's face.

Officers took Robledo-Cardosa to the floor as he continued to struggle and refuse to surrender his hands, according to court records.

Robledo-Cardosa refused to walk and had to be carried down the stairs as he allegedly continued to kick and spit at the officers.

When they reached the landing, Robledo-Cardosa said he would walk but kicked an officer in the hip and another officer in the leg, court records say.

Officers were forced to carry Robledo-Cardosa from the building and had to slide him into the prisoner transport van.

Robledo-Cardosa was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.