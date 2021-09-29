Wilkes-Barre man who attempted to take out hit on detectives pleads guilty

Sep. 29—WILKES-BARRE — A man who had been accused of attempting to hire an inmate to kill a confidential informant and two detectives pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

William James Lynn, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to three counts of criminal solicitation and other related counts before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Lynn was initially charged in April, after investigators received a tip in March that he had been trying to hire a hit on several county detectives and a woman who testified against him in another matter.

Lynn was locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for drug charges, when he asked an inmate at the prison to help him arrange the murder of a confidential informant who would be testifying against him in that case. Lynn also said that he wanted two county detectives killed, and was willing to pay $8,000 to the inmate he was speaking with.

The inmate, whom the Times Leader will not identify out of safety concerns, told police that Lynn said he needed to get out of prison before he "lost everything." Lynn allegedly told him that he "needed something done," namely that he needed the detectives and the female informant dead. Lynn apparently said he knew people who could do it, but that he didn't want it coming back on him.

Eventually, a Pennsylvania State Trooper who was posing as a hit man made contact with Lynn, who wrote a letter to the trooper explaining who he wanted killed and discussing payment. Police say he signed the letter with his full name.

Troopers again spoke with the inmate who said he watched Lynn write the letter. The inmate then gave Lynn a phone number that belonged to the trooper. Lynn called the trooper and made arrangements for Lynn's girlfriend, Samantha Loughney, to make the drop.

Loughney was taken into custody on April 1 when she arrived at the agreed upon location, with a handgun in her vehicle and multiple cell phones, but records show no charges have been filed related to this incident.

Lynn was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement on Tuesday, praising the efforts of law enforcement.

"William Lynn was willing to end the lives of three innocent people to avoid facing justice for his actions," said Shapiro. "Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement, he was unsuccessful — and the public servants who he attempted to harm will be able to continue their service to their communities. We are working with our law enforcement partners every day to shut down these heinous schemes that put innocent lives at risk, and protect Pennsylvanians."

Lupas scheduled Lynn's sentencing hearing for Nov. 22. Court records show he also pleaded guilty to the initial drug charge he was jailed for, and will also be sentenced on that date. He will also be re-sentenced on a number of other charges he had been previously convicted on, since these new counts are a violation of his probation.