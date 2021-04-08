Wilkes-Barre man charged in Carey Ave. shooting

James Halpin, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 8—A Wilkes-Barre man is facing reckless endangerment charges after firing a gunshot during a domestic dispute at a home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Daquan Wright, 22, was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired at 236 Carey Ave. on Wednesday.

Police said the residents reported there had been an argument over "family issues" during which Wright went to his room and got a pistol.

A complaint filed in court said Wright got into an argument with another man, Vance E. Dawson Sr., about a child leaving to go with grandparents.

During the dispute, Dawson lunged at Wright and family members broke them apart before Dawson called Wright a racial slur, police said.

Wright then went upstairs and got a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, according to the complaint.

As he descended the steps, Wright pointed the gun toward Dawson and then fired a shot into the ceiling, police said. Dawson and others then ran outside of the house, and nobody was injured, police said.

Officers arriving on scene said Dawson told them he didn't want to get involved and would not provide his information.

Police found out Dawson, 46, of Hazleton was wanted on an unrelated warrant and arrested him. Court records show he was free on $50,000 unsecured bail as he awaits trial in two drug-trafficking cases.

Police said Dawson, who was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a dog bite sustained in the ordeal, would also be charged in connection with his altercation with Wright.

Officers found Wright's pistol, which had a round in the chamber and 31 rounds in the magazine, under a couch cushion. The weapon was seized and Wright was arrested without incident.

Police charged Wright with reckless endangerment, simple assault, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Magisterial District Judge James J. Haggerty arraigned Wright on the charges Wednesday night and released him on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 27.

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058

