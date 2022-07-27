Wilkes-Barre man charged with choking, stabbing dog to death

Jul. 27—WILKES-BARRE — Humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County charged a Wilkes-Barre man with killing a dog that was buried behind a residence on Carlisle Street.

Ryan Brown, 35, of 144 Carlisle St., was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and a summary count of cruelty to animals. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Humane officers recovered the dog, a Pit Bull named Bandit, from a shallow grave behind 142 Carlisle St. on July 11. A necropsy on Bandit revealed numerous wounds on the neck area that appeared to be inflicted with a knife.

According to the criminal complaint:

Humane officers received information that a dog was killed on Carlisle Street by stabbing and being struck with a shovel.

When a humane officer visited the residence, several witnesses identified Brown as the person who killed Bandit.

A witness claimed Brown was upset at Bandit for attacking his dog and killing a small dog.

Brown strangled Bandit, the witness alleged, by using his foot as leverage pulling on a collar strangulating the dog. When Bandit growled, Brown struck the dog in the head with a shovel and retrieved a kitchen knife he used to stab Bandit several times in the head area, the complaint says.

Brown then allegedly buried Bandit in a grave behind 142 Carlisle St. where the dog was recovered days later.

Brown told humane officers he found the dog dead and buried it in a grave he dug. He also asked what the penalty was for such an act and was advised up to seven years in prison if convicted.