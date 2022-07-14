Wilkes-Barre man charged with delivering fatal dose of fentanyl

Jul. 14—KINGSTON — A Wilkes-Barre man being sought since April on charges he delivered fentanyl that resulted in the death of a man in 2021 was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Roger Joseph Kapinsky II, 41, of North Sherman Street, provided fentanyl to Michael Haines, 35, who was found dead from an overdose inside an apartment at 885 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, on March 26, 2021, according to court records.

Kingston police on April 27 obtained an arrest warrant for Kapinsky II charging him with drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Kapinsky was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

Kapinsky was further wanted on an arrest warrant issued Oct. 14, 2020, when state police at Wilkes-Barre allege he was in possession of suspected heroin and paraphernalia during a traffic stop on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Kingston police:

Haines was found deceased inside a Wyoming Avenue apartment. A toxicology test revealed Haines died from fentanyl toxicity.

Police served a search warrant at the apartment recovering Haines' cellular phone, an aspirin bottle containing three sealed bags of heroin and fentanyl, another sealed bag of heroin and fentanyl, a package of Narcan and two surveillance camera systems.

A resident of the apartment told police Haines didn't have any place to go as he was going to stay for several days. Haines wanted to stop at a marijuana dispensary but needed to stop somewhere using the resident's cellular phone to contact someone, who police identified as Kapinsky.

The resident and Haines picked up Kapinsky in "the Ghetto" in Swoyersville and drove to a location in Wilkes-Barre where Kapinsky got out of their vehicle and returned a short time later giving Haines, "something," the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the resident reported asking Haines what Kapinsky gave him. In response, Haines replied, "You don't wanna deal with this."

The resident told police, the complaint says, they returned to the Wyoming Avenue apartment where they drank beer and smoked marijuana. The resident reported falling asleep and woke up finding Haines had overdosed.