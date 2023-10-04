Wilkes-Barre man charged with encouraging girl to perform sex act

Oct. 4—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arrested Sunday on allegations he pressured a girl to engage in sex acts with him.

Sheldon Babboolal, 50, of Jones Street, was arrested when police responded to a report that a girl was screaming for help just after 4 a.m., according to court records.

Officers spoke with the girl, who was visibly upset and crying.

She alleged Babboolal spoke to her about having sex. When she refused, Babboolal removed his pants and asked her to perform a lewd sex act, court records say.

The girl screamed for help, which alerted others inside the residence.

Police said they found Babboolal wearing unzipped pants with a belt not properly secured through pant loops, according to court records.

Babboolal was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on a single count of corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.