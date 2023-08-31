Wilkes-Barre man charged with molesting girl after concert

Aug. 31—WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Police detectives arrested Michael William Mullins on an arrest warrant charging him with sexual molestation of a girl after attending a concert at Montage earlier this month.

Mullins, 42, of Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on four counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mullins on Wednesday after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mullins took his daughter and her friend, the alleged victim, to a Godsmack concert at Montage on Aug. 2.

During the concert, the girl claimed Mullins rubbed her legs making her feel uncomfortable.

At the conclusion of the concert, Mullins drove his daughter and the alleged victim back to his residence where he told his daughter to go upstairs.

The alleged victim told police and the forensic interviewer Mullins made her sit on his lap and he began kissing her and rubbing her legs over her clothing, the complaint says.

The girl's mother and her boyfriend reported the alleged incident on Aug. 6.