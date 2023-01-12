Wilkes-Barre man charged in online child solicitation sex sting

Jan. 12—KINGSTON — Police in Kingston charged a Wilkes-Barre man on allegations he solicited sex from an "almost 16" year old girl who was a confidential witness.

Joseph Mark Joyce, 55, of 34 S. Main St, Apt. 1103, was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A confidential witness posing online as an "almost 16" year old girl received a message from Joyce on Oct. 3. Joyce reportedly wrote," Hey Babygirl...wtd."

Joyce proceeded to write he lived in downtown Wilkes-Barre and recently sold a house n Scranton.

Police in the complaint say Joyce told the girl he was 55 and asked the girl for her age, receiving an "Almost 16" response.

Joyce allegedly replied, "Ooo, kinds of same. I do like people who are real...and vibe with..."

Joyce wrote he draws and does tattooing and enjoys having sex outside while people watch, the complaint says.

The complaint says Joyce claimed to be great at certain sex acts and agreed to meet the girl at a location when he was confronted by a confidential witness who recorded the encounter.