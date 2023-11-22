Wilkes-Barre man charged with possessing/sharing child sexual abuse materials

Nov. 21—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arrested at his place of employment Tuesday on allegations he received and shared child sexual abuse materials for nearly two years.

Octavio Espinoza-Tapia, 36, of South Meade Street, admitted to using multiple emails and engaged with others in online chat rooms to receive and share child sexual abuse materials, according to court records.

Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit received a Cyber tip in June from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber tip received in June was one of other Cyber tips received in recent months allegedly linked to Espinoza-Tapia's electronic devices.

Detectives on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a residence on Hutson Street where they learned a resident at the address pays for Espinoza-Tapia's cellular phone.

Detectives then went to Espinoza-Tapia's residence on South Meade Street learning he was at work at a production company on Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Espinoza-Tapia was at his place of employment where he was interviewed, court records say.

During the interview, court records say, Espinoza-Tapia admitted to viewing and sharing child sexual abuse materials with three other people for nearly two years. Espinoza-Tapia further admitted he deleted approximately 50 images and videos of child sexual abuse materials from his cellular phone, court records say.

Espinoza-Tapia was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on eight counts of child pornography, four counts of dissemination of photo or film of child sex acts, and one count each of tampering with evidence and criminal use of communication facility. Espinoza-Tapia was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Detectives may file additional charges against Espinoza-Tapia once a complete forensic analysis of his electronic devices is complete.