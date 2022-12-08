Wilkes-Barre man charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre admitted to using an instant messenger app on his cellular phone to download and share child sexual abuse materials.

Paul J. Johnson, 47, of Chilwick Street, made the confession during an interview with Luzerne County detectives on Tuesday, according to court records.

County detectives who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit received a Cyber tip that a cellular phone linked to Johnson was used to share a video involving a girl engaged in a sex act with an adult on April 19.

Detectives went to Johnson's residence on Tuesday.

Johnson agreed to speak with detectives at the district attorney's office.

During the interview, Johnson admitted to viewing, receiving and sharing child sexual abuse materials using an instant messenger app, court records say.

Johnson claimed he signed up for the messenger app to meet women, court records say, but became curious about child sexual abuse materials.

Johnson was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on charges of child pornography, dissemination of photo or film involving child sex acts and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.