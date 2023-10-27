Wilkes-Barre man charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Oct. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A video two minutes and 10 seconds in length depicting a prepubescent girl engaged in a sex act led to the discovery of 42 other images of child sexual abuse materials on the cellular phone of a man from Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

Jeffrey Raymond Rivera, 29, of Madison Street, was arrested Thursday on allegations he downloaded and saved the images and videos on his phone, court records say.

Rivera was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on 42 counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of dissemination of film or image of child sex acts and criminal use of communication facility. He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luzerne County detectives as members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit received a Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber tip involved the video of a pre-teen girl engaged in a sex act linked to Rivera's cellular phone, the complaint says.

Rivera was confronted by detectives with a search warrant for his cellular phone Thursday.

After Rivera was given his Miranda warnings, he agreed to speak with detectives, the complaint says.

Rivera admitted, the complaint says, he had been viewing child sexual abuse materials for two years and often finds himself viewing child sexual abuse materials when he gets stressed.

Rivera explained he used an online application that referred him to links and paid approximately $100 to $200 to access the site, the complaint says.

Detectives in the complaint say Rivera denied he had child sexual abuse materials saved on his cellular phone.

A forensic analysis of Rivera's cellular phone revealed 42 images of child sexual abuse materials including the video that led to the Cyber tip, according to the complaint.