Wilkes-Barre man charged with providing false information on firearm application

Sep. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man on probation for five years for an accidental shooting death that claimed the life of his cousin was recently charged with providing false information on a firearm purchase application.

Ziaire W. Mouzone, 23, of Lloyds Lane, marked "no" to a question about marijuana usage when he attempted to purchase a MasterPiece Arms 9mm pistol from a licensed firearms dealer in Hanover Township on Jan. 30, 2021, according to court records.

A mandatory background check revealed Mouzone was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana in September 2020, which resulted in a conviction in April 2021, prohibiting him from owning, purchasing and carrying a firearm, court records say.

Mouzone previously purchased a 9mm pistol on June 9, 2020, and a second 9mm pistol on Aug. 11, 2020.

The pistol purchased on Aug. 11, 2020, was recovered by the Passaic Police Department in New Jersey at a crime scene, and the 9mm pistol purchased June 9, 2020, was reported stolen to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, court records say.

After his effort to purchase the MPA 9mm pistol in January 2021, Mouzone accidentally shot his cousin, Diavian Tooley, 19, while recording a video inside the Lloyds Lane residence on March 27, 2021, according to court records.

Mouzone was handling a .40-caliber Glock when the gun discharged striking Tooley in the chest.

Tooley died during surgery April 22, 2021, four weeks after sustaining the gunshot wound.

Mouzone pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence related to the accidental shooting. Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Mouzone on May 2 to five years in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program with the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

County detectives charged Mouzone with making a false written statement and false statements for his alleged attempt to purchase the MPA 9mm pistol. He was released on his own recognizance.

Mouzone allegedly told detectives he has been a daily user of marijuana since he was 18 years old.