Wilkes-Barre man charged in woman's overdose death

Jul. 6—A Wilkes-Barre man has been charged by the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office in the fatal overdose of a 21-year-old woman in Edwardsville this past February.

Nazareth Shoffner, 34, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death after he allegedly provided Percocet pills to the victim, who overdosed and later died, according to a criminal complaint filed against Shoffner.

The complaint provides details on a months-long investigation into the overdose, including search warrants for Shoffner's residence and phone records, that determined Shoffner had delivered the Percocet to the victim on the night that she died.

According to the complaint:

The Edwardsville Borough Police Department was dispatched to 24 Atlantic Ave. in the borough on Feb. 8 for a possible overdose. Once there, officers made contact with the victim and her mother, who was performing CPR on the victim.

The victim's friend, who agreed to cooperate with police as a witness, told them that they had ingested what they believed to be Percocet pills.

Surveillance footage taken from surrounding properties depicted a white vehicle pulling onto Atlantic Avenue at approximately 6:42 p.m., parking a few houses away from 24 Atlantic Ave. The victim and the witness walked down the front steps of 24 Atlantic Ave. and waited for the white vehicle, which drove up to meet them.

Approximately a minute later, the white vehicle left the vicinity.

An interview with the witness was conducted on Feb. 15 at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

The witness told investigators that they had been hanging out at the victim's house the evening of Feb. 8, drinking wine, and the victim contacted her drug supplier, whom she referred to as "Naz."

The dealer was described by the witness as a Black male, mid-30s, with a medium-length beard and mustache, wearing a light-colored bandana on his head. He was driving a small four-door white vehicle.

The witness said that the dealer provided the victim with two Percocet pills before departing. He was alone in the vehicle, according to the witness.

After taking the Percocet, the witness reported to police that they became ill, going to the bathroom to vomit multiple times and also feeling itchy all over their body.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, the witness called for a ride home. They attempted to let the victim know that they were leaving, but the victim was unresponsive, at which point 911 was called.

The complaint doesn't specify when the victim was declared dead, but an autopsy was performed on Feb. 9. The victim's cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

At the time of the incident, authorities had already been investigating Shoffner after a confidential informant had come forward on Jan. 24, 2023 to say that they had purchased marijuana and Percocet from Shoffner.

Between Feb. 8 and March 1, detectives conducted three controlled purchases of Percocet from Shoffner at his residence in Hanover Township.

Authorities were able to obtain a phone number for "Naz" through another friend of the overdose victim; the confidential informant told authorities that Shoffner had obtained a new phone number between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15, after the victim had died, according to the complaint.

A search warrant was executed at Shoffner's residence on Martin Street in Hanover Township. There, police seized 905 blue Percocet pills, several cell phones, and numerous other controlled substances.

Many of the substances were later determined to be methamphetamine, while the blue Percocet pills were found to contain fentanyl.

The criminal complaint later alleges that the cooperating witness was brought in on March 6 to look at photos to possibly identify the dealer who gave them the Percocet.

The witness was able to positively identify Shoffner as the dealer, according to police.

A warrant for Shoffner's phone records highlights a number of messages sent between Shoffner and the witness the night of the overdose, including asking Shoffner at 12:37 a.m. "r those perks laced" and telling that the victim had overdosed. The next morning, the witness informed Shoffner that the victim had died.

The complaint notes that the text messages exchanged between Shoffner and the victim had been deleted from Shoffner's phone on Feb. 10, later to be recovered by forensic software.

Shoffner was arraigned Tuesday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Donald L. Whittaker and charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death.

He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 at Luzerne County Central Court.

