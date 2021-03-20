Wilkes-Barre man facing child sex charges in Avoca

Mar. 20—AVOCA — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing charges in Avoca after police said he had unlawful contact with a minor at a borough residence.

Joaquin Maldonado-Ramos, 23, is locked up Friday evening for inability to pay $100,000 straight cash bail after being arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Alexandria Kokura Kravitz.

In a very brief statement sent by Avoca Police to the Times Leader, they say Maldonado-Ramos had the unlawful contact with the minor child in an Avoca home in February, but further details are not included in the statement.

Maldonado-Ramos is facing two felony counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13, two felony counts of corruption of minors and two more misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

Court records show that Maldonado-Ramos will be back in court before Kokura Kravitz on March 30 for his preliminary hearing.

