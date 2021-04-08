Wilkes-Barre man gets prison time for molesting girl

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 8—WILKES-BARRE — After several months of delay, a Wilkes-Barre man was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to child sex-related charges last August.

Odell Shannon Davis, 55, appeared before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas for sentencing on Monday.

Court records show Davis entered a guilty plea in August on a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. His sentencing hearing was repeatedly postponed due to closures of the courthouse caused by the ongoing pandemic.

According to police, the investigation that led to Davis' July 2019 arrest began after a teenage girl reported that she had been molested by Davis multiple times and that he had exposed himself to her.

She told police she was in a relationship with a boy who lived with Davis. She said in June 2018 as she was waiting outside the home for her boyfriend, Davis attempted to unbutton her jeans, telling her it was "Okay."

She said she did not return to the home for several weeks and not until her boyfriend's mother and siblings were home. Once she did begin going to the home again, she says Davis groped her in the kitchen.

He later obtained her cell phone number and texted her messages that were accompanied by instructions to "erase now." He also repeatedly made comments that he "couldn't wait until she turns 18." She also said he forcibly kissed her on one occasion.

Davis also additionally told the boy, "There would be repercussions if he got arrested and taken away," police said.

Lupas sentenced Davis to spend between one and two years in a state prison over the incidents, although Lupas did determine he is eligible for the recidivism risk reduction incentive program, which lowers sentences for inmates who complete various programs while they are locked up.

Davis was given one day credit for time served before being remanded to a state prison.

