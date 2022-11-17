Wilkes-Barre man indicted on drug trafficking and weapons charges

Nov. 17—SCRANTON — A federal grand jury indicted a Wilkes-Barre man on drug trafficking and weapons charges related to those he's awaiting trial for in Luzerne County Court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Wednesday said the grand jury handed up the indictment Tuesday against 34-year-old Dexter Yard.

The indictment alleged on Aug. 17, 2021 Yard distributed fentanyl and cocaine, possessed methamphetamine with intent to deliver and in possession of a .38 Special handgun even though he was prohibited from having it as a convicted felon.

County court records show Yard is to stand trial on Dec. 12 for offenses allegedly committed on the same date as the one contained in the indictment. He has been held without bail in the county Correctional Facility since July.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said under federal law, for the drug charges, Yard faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, a term of supervised release and a fine. For the firearms charges, Yard faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, which must run consecutive to any other sentence, a maximum sentence of life, a term of supervised release and a fine.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert O'Hara is prosecuting the case.