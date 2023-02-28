Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty in assault of infant

Feb. 27—A Wilkes-Barre man jailed since November pleaded guilty Monday in Lackawanna County court, admitting he struck an infant whose cries woke him.

Juriiyah Westberry, 23, awaits sentencing after Judge Andy Jarbola accepted his plea to aggravated assault. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Westberry told officers he was awakened by his then 10-week-old son around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. on Nov. 17 at a home in Archbald. The baby screamed despite being changed and fed.

He struck the baby's head three times with the palm of his hand. Later that morning, Westberry noticed bruising around the child's eyes.

A CT scan revealed serious brain hemorrhaging. He was flown to Geisinger Janet Weiss Children's Hospital in Danville for treatment.

At sentencing, the Lackawanna County district attorney's office will drop prosecution of several other counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Westberry remains jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison pending sentencing on $500,000 bail.

