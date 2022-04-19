Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to indecent assault, possessing child sexual abuse materials

Apr. 19—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man has agreed to lifetime registration of his address when he is sentenced on multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials and inappropriately touching a young girl.

Joshua Edwards, 27, was arrested in December 2020 after his ex-girlfriend found a 14-second video on his laptop showing him tickling a girl and moving the girl's underwear to expose her private parts, according to court records.

Edwards was arrested a second time in March 2021 when Luzerne County detectives alleged he searched and viewed multiple images of nude children, including searching for symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases and child pornography laws, court records say.

Edwards pleaded guilty to 25 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials, filming a sex act involving a child, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas accepted the plea agreement announced by Assistant District Attorney Kim Moraski.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Edwards faces lifetime registration under the state's Sexual Offender and Registration Notification Act.

According to court records:

Edwards ex-girlfriend was using his laptop computer in July 2020 when she discovered a video showing him exposing a girl's private parts.

After Edwards' arrest, detectives served a search warrant at his Barney Street residence seizing electronic devices.

Detectives in court records say Edwards searched for, "If treated for gonorrhea can you still pass it?" and searched for symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases.

Edwards also searched for child pornography laws and admitted to his ex-girlfriend he had sex with a prostitute and believed she had gonorrhea, court records say.

Lupas said he will sentence Edwards on July 14.