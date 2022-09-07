Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to attempting to kill ex-girlfriend

Sep. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man admitted he intended to kill his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her at least three times inside a Wilkes-Barre Township hotel.

Eric Osiel Santana, 24, of Carey Avenue, pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit homicide during a court proceeding before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans who, along with Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop prosecuted, said in court the woman suffered a laceration to her liver and nerve damage to her fingers. She spent several days at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township following the attack inside the hotel on Liberty Plaza on Oct. 25.

Wilkes-Barre Township police in court records said Santana showed up at the woman's place of employment and was met outside by the woman. After she told him to leave her alone, Santana brandished a knife and chased her inside the hotel, stabbing her as she attempted to escape, court records say.

Police found Santana covered in blood with a chef's knife inside a hotel hallway.

Santana told investigators he was at work when a co-worker told him his ex-girlfriend was dating another man. He left his job, traveled to his residence to obtain a knife and had intentions to kill the woman, court records say.

Santana remains jailed without bail.

Lupas said he will sentence Santana on Nov. 9.

Attorney Benjamin Stanton represented Santana.