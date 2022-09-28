Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to shooting outside bowling center

Sep. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A man who suffered gunshot wounds while discharging a firearm at a crowd outside Chacko's Family Bowling Center earlier this year pleaded guilty to related charges Monday.

Shalik Keyon Aiken, 25, of 183 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, was accused by Wilkes-Barre police of firing multiple rounds from a handgun in the bowling center's parking lot Feb. 2, according to court records.

Police in court records say Aiken was with others inside the bowling center when another group entered and began a fight.

The fight escalated outside where Aiken retrieved a firearm from a Volkswagen and fired multiple rounds, court records say.

Aiken initially claimed he acted in self-defense as someone was shooting at him but was not able to identify the gunman.

Immediately after the shooting, those involved in the fight fled as officers arrived at the scene.

Aiken was found at his residence suffering from gunshot injuries to a finger, hand, left thigh and right leg. He was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Police said surveillance cameras recorded the fight inside the business and outside where Aiken was captured retrieving and firing the handgun.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police said the incident was isolated between the two groups.

Aiken pled guilty to charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Prosecutors withdrew a second aggravated assault count and charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Judge David W. Lupas said he will sentence Aiken on Nov. 29.