Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to child sex offenses

Mar. 14—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who called himself a "sick (expletive)" when he admitted he sexually assaulted a girl for years pled guilty to related offenses in Luzerne County Court.

Karl Wilk Jr., 51, last known address as Brogan Street, was arrested by detectives with Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County District Attorney's Office in December 2021, after the woman reported the assaults.

Court records say Wilk recorded several assaults as detectives seized a VHS tape from his residence.

Detectives initiated an investigation when the woman reported disturbing allegations in July 2021.

When detectives executed the search warrant, Wilk agreed to be questioned.

During the interview, Wilk admitted to sexually assaulting the girl an estimated four times. He claimed he girl confronted him in 2017 about the assaults, court records say.

As detectives were questioning Wilk, they asked him why he did what he did. Wilk's response, "I'm a sick (expletive)," according to court records.

Wilk wrote a letter admitting to the disturbing assaults, which are listed in court records. In his letter, Wilk called himself a "sick (expletive)" for taking advantage of a young girl, said he took her childhood away and regretted assaulting the girl, wishing the assaults never happened."

Wilk pled guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault before Judge David W. Lupas, who ordered an evaluation of Wilk by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Wilk is scheduled to be sentenced June 13. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts each of rape, aggravated indecent assault and statutory sexual assault, and one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and endangering the welfare of a child against Wilk.