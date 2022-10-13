Wilkes-Barre man seeking to withdraw guilty plea in nephew's death

Oct. 13—WILKES-BARRE — Once deemed too mentally ill to face trial on charges he fatally stabbed his nephew, Milton Clark is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.

Clark, 62, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on a third-degree murder charge but mentally ill in the death of Tarese Rahjaan Previlon.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Clark stabbed Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019. Previlon died two weeks after the fight. An autopsy revealed Previlon died from a stab wound to his heart.

Court records say Clark was peeping on the boy's mother taking a bath. The woman screamed when she noticed Clark and yelled for her son to get Clark out of the house, resulting in the fight, court records say.

Clark was deemed incompetent to stand trial following a competency hearing in July 2020. Court proceedings were stayed until Clark was found well enough to face trial.

In December 2020, Clark's mental health improved and a trial date was scheduled as his attorneys, Maura A. Tunis and William J. Watt III intended a defense strategy as insanity or mental infirmity.

Prior to jury selection Aug. 26, Clark pled guilty to third-degree murder but mentally ill.

In court Wednesday, Armezzani said Clark is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.

Sklarosky allowed assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Carly Hislop time to respond with legal briefs and scheduled a hearing for arguments Nov. 2.

Clark remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.